7 displaced after Albany apartment fire

The fire happened in the 500 block of Swift Street.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seven people were displaced after an apartment fire on Sunday, according to the Albany Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Swift Street.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire department said the fire was contained in the room where it started. Fire department officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The American Red Cross has been notified about those displaced.

