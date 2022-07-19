6 Tifton students compete in national competition, 3 place in top 10

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton competed at the National Future Business Leaders Of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.

Six students of Eighth Street Middle School competed against more than 40 students from all over the world. Three of those students placed in the top ten nationally:

2nd Place - Riya Naikare, Multimedia & Website Development

2nd Place - Reid Tubbs, Annual Chapter Activities Presentation

9th Place - Tucker Moore, Exploring Technology

Tucker Moore was one of only 50 students nationally to receive a scholarship to put towards his National Leadership Conference expenses.

FBLA brings business and education together to help students with leadership and career development. Riya Naikare, a 7th grader, placed second for Multimedia & Website Development.

“It really does help your confidence. I was always trying to aim really high. My teacher and I, Miss Mullen, we were trying to go for the natty and we were trying to go for one of the high places because I worked really hard on this it was every day constantly putting at it, and I’m really glad that it paid off the way it did,” she says.

Seventh grader, Reid Tubbs, placed second in the Annual Chapter Activities Presentation. He says he spent the majority of his summer preparing for nationals.

“We all worked our butts off when I first joined FBLA. I told my dad that my goal was to eventually try to make state and the next thing I know I’m in Chicago for a national competition,” he added.

Their teacher, Laura Mullen played a huge role in the students’ preparation. She says the students have been working towards the competition since last fall and are excited and proud of their accomplishments.

