1 injured in Albany shooting

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.

A 36-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition, according to APD.

APD said the shooting incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

