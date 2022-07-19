1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.

A 36-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition, according to APD.

APD said the shooting incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

