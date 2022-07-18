Thomasville women’s shelter serves with purpose to end domestic violence

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Domestic violence awareness is all year round for one Thomasville organization that has become a safe haven for those impacted by abuse.

Another Lifting Up With Lenah is back to shed a light on people and organizations doing good deeds throughout South Georgia.

This month, WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen is putting a spotlight on Halcyon Home, which is a nonprofit that has been providing shelter and resources to men, women and children impacted by domestic violence.

“We’re one of the only safe shelters down in the southwestern part of the state,” said Deborah Murray, executive director of Halcyon Home.

Murray said while that may be the case, the organization takes in clients from all over including clients from Grady, Decatur, Seminole and Mitchell counties.

“Up until this time of May 2022, we have served over 2,000 women and over 3,000 children,” she said.

Halcyon Home has been lending a helping hand to those in need since 1997.

While their mission is to provide safe shelter for battered men, women and children, they also focus on spreading awareness and prevention methods against domestic violence.

“We provide counseling, we provide transportation if they don’t have a vehicle when they come in. We also help our outreach clients with transportation if they’re needing it. We provide support groups for the woman and the children in shelter,” Murray said.

Everyone involved in the nonprofit only wants to see it grow, which is why the Halcyon Home Store was opened.

The thrift store helps bring in needed funds to keep the shelter running. It’s located on 604 East Clay Street and is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The importance of this resource here in Thomas County and the Thomasville community and the other four counties that we serve is being able to provide that safe shelter for people that are dealing with domestic violence. Without it, they wouldn’t have anywhere else to go,” Murray said.

And without a place to go, Murray said a domestic dispute can escalate to something far worse.

Halcyon Home is looking forward to growing this year after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (WALB)

“You hear it a lot of times where the boyfriend or maybe even the girlfriend has killed their spouse or boyfriend or girlfriend and it all started out as domestic violence and maybe they didn’t know we were here,” she said. “Maybe they didn’t know there were other shelters available. There are 46 shelters throughout the state of Georgia, so if we can’t provide shelter here in Thomasville, we can advocate for them.”

So, what’s next for Halcyon Home? Murray said the organization is still trying to recover after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, our focus is on getting our events going again since the pandemic because that’s something that we have to break down these last couple of years,” she said. “Our candlelight vigil we had here in the parking lot at the store, so we’re hoping to make those venues bigger again and work towards bigger fundraisers to help support the shelter, so we can continue to provide these much-needed services to people experiencing domestic violence.”

Anyone can lend a helping hand through this organization by simply donating.

Thomasville Dental Center is hosting a donation drive for Halcyon Home. Anyone can donate items to them up to Aug. 1.

The organization is always looking for donations from the community. (WALB)

“Shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, toothbrushes, cleaning supplies, laundry soap, bleach, hand soap, dish soap, things like that are always in need,” Murray said.

With so much going on in the world today, it’s a relief to be able to stop and listen to the work being done to create a better world.

Do you know someone or an organization that deserves to be recognized? Email your suggestions to Lenah.Allen@walb.com.

