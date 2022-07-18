Suspect arrested in Schley County triple murder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an Ellaville triple murder.
According to Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee, officials received the call around 12:45 a.m. July 18. Sheriff Tondee says the victims are family members - a grandmother, her brother, and a granddaughter.
The sheriff says the granddaughter was pregnant. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
A male suspect identified as Jamie Leon Harris is currently in custody.
