Suspect arrested in Schley County triple murder

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an Ellaville triple murder.

According to Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee, officials received the call around 12:45 a.m. July 18. Sheriff Tondee says the victims are family members - a grandmother, her brother, and a granddaughter.

The sheriff says the granddaughter was pregnant. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

A male suspect identified as Jamie Leon Harris is currently in custody.

