Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement made a possible break in the case of pawn shop burglaries in Albany and Lee County where dozens of guns were stolen.

The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit followed a tip in the case, arresting a man who they say had several of those stolen guns.

The tip led officers to a home on Cherry Avenue.

Law enforcement said they saw the man later identified as Rasheen Malik Garret, 26.

Officers saw Garret walking out of the home with a rifle and arrested him. He was charged with five counts of theft by receiving stolen property, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon prohibited, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license.

The home was searched and several guns, including a machine gun, rifles, and pistols were seized. Cash and drugs were also seized.

That bust led to a home on 6th Avenue and three other men were arrested and more weapons and cash were seized. Michael Moffit, 20, Hassein Reid, 19, and Vakeith Howard, 20, were charged in connection with that search. All three were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule II narcotic/fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Law enforcement told WALB News 10 on Monday that they are working to find out if the suspects were involved in the pawn shop burglaries. The burglaries are still under investigation.

