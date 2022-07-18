Sherwood Christian hosts basketball camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As summer camp roles on, camps are continuing in South Georgia. Friday concluded the Sherwood Christian Eagles Youth Basketball Camp. The week long camp taught over 40 children the rules and fundamentals of the game.

Boys varsity head coach Kenny Roberts hopes that by having this camp he can grow the Eagles’ program, all while upholding their values as a Christian school. In addition to learning improving his skills, Jack Wright, a rising sixth grader at Sherwood Christian says some of his favorite things he learned were off the court.

" Also some new bible verses and a different perspective of how you can worship God while you’re still playing basketball and having good sportsmanship.”

Sherwood Christian is aiming to continue to develop these kids both on and off the court.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.