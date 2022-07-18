Ask the Expert
Numerous showers likely Tuesday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with only isolated showers and a few strong storms Monday afternoon. Any evening showers will be few and far between. Overnight clearing, warm and muggy as lows drop into the mid 70s.

Look for wetter weather tomorrow as showers and thunderstorms become likely from scattered to numerous through the afternoon. Isolated strong storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

For the rest of the week more typical summertime variety of scattered showers and storms each afternoon into early evening. Highs remain close to average with highs low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 70s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we’ve got changes in the weather pattern. Hotter temperatures and higher humidity will result in feels like readings rising to and above 105 Friday through Monday. Scattered showers will be around each day but not enough to cool things off.

