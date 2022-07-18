New commander takes helm of MCLB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Maj. Gen. Keith Reventlow got to tell a little bit about himself as the new leader of Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).

He was formally introduced as the new head honcho Monday morning. Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader relinquished command to him.

Reventlow said he’s excited to start.

“I just appreciate seeing all these faces in the crowd,” Reventlow said at Monday’s change of command ceremony. “A lot of familiar faces that I remember from the past. I’m looking forward to working with you all in different capacities.”

Reventlow said he’s grateful for the opportunity.

The change of command ceremony was held Monday morning. (WALB)

“As you mentioned, coming from DOA and this is my opportunity as we say to re-green right after being joint for a couple of years. And certainly, DOA experiences will help me, I believe in this organization as well,” he said.

Reventlow was the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Logistics group in Okinawa. He also assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution in 2020.

Reventllow said he and his family are still making their way to Dougherty County.

“We’re kind of doing a little bit of a disjointed PCS move. So my wife and son Clint are back in Pennsylvania preparing for the move. Which will start in earnest next week. My daughter is down here and she is out swatting softball this morning at Lee County,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader is getting ready to retire. (WALB)

Shrader said he is excited to see where the future leads MCLB. He said he knows Reventlow will do a great job.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.