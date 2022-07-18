Colquitt food truck thriving amid rising prices

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Many small businesses are struggling as inflation rises. But one business in Colquitt is thriving, all thanks to the support it’s getting from the community.

C Dirty BBQ was started in honor of the owners’ late son and their daughters. They’ve been operating out of the food truck for a year and they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

Despite prices going up, the owners are managing to stay in business.

“Well, it’s not affecting us. We are doing good as a business. Prices are going up, but we keep pushing to stay in business,” said Michelle Clarke, C Dirty BBQ CEO.

Owning a business in a small town is rewarding when you have the support of the community.

Michelle Clarke, right, is the CEO of C Dirty BBQ, and Mallory Clarke, left, helped come up with the idea to start this business last year in honor of her late dad. (Source: WALB)

“Well, it’s great in it can get hard at times. But you just have to keep pushing and moving forward in order for it to be a successful business. And we have a lot of help from people in the community. So glad that we started C Dirty BBQ, so we are not alone,” said Clarke.

Mandy Roland is the director of Colquitt-Miller County Chamber of Commerce.

“Our goal is to support businesses and market them in any way that we can. And our goal when Mr. Jonathan and Michelle came to us was to they wanted to join the chamber. And it was our goal to make that happen and to continue to publicize and market for them,” said Roland.

The owners’ decision to join the Chamber does help make them more marketable, Roland said.

“They do have their base shop here C Dirty BBQ and then they also have the mobile unit here. So that way that gives them that opportunity to travel outside the area to market themselves and the best advertisement is a word of mouth,” said Roland.

C Dirty BBQ never had a grand opening, so they plan to have one on Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at 505 North Fourth Street.

