Colquitt Co. host padded camp, packers talk about commitments to UGA

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With just a month away from the season, Colquitt County hosted a two day padded camp.

Some of the teams that came down were Coffee, Dougherty, and Cairo.

All programs trying to find every opportunity to get better, especially against somebody else instead of their own teams in practice.

Packers head football coach, Sean Calhoun broke down how impactful these days are for football programs.

Colquitt Co. head football coach, Sean Calhoun (WALB)

“For us to get the number of reps that we were able to get the last two days is invaluable and then doing it this late in July, you got to take advantage of the great state of Georgia and the GHSA giving us a chance to have a padded camp. It’s a lot of film, you get a lot of reps and you get to evaluate a lot of your players and basically as much as a game like situation as you can so it was great” said Calhoun.

What’s also great is two packers committed to the University of Georgia earlier this month.

Wide Receiver Ny Carr and Tight end Landen Thomas.

The two offensive threats believe it was the right place to call home for the next four years.

Colquitt Co. tight end, Landen Thomas said he committed to University of Georgia because they use their tight ends well. (WALB)

“I felt like it was a good fit for me, the way they use their tight ends and produce them and get them to the next level” said Thomas.

Colquitt Co. wide receiver, Ny Carr said he would love to compete for Georgia head football coach, Kirby Smart (WALB)

“I got family all around Georgia or whatever and it is my home state but I would love to go out and compete for Kirby Smart. He said some good things about me, he kept me on track or on board with everything so I just took my time sorted out wherever I wanted to go and I came down to my final decision to play for the University of Georgia” said Carr.

Coffee is coming into the season with first year head coach of the program Mike Coe.

Coach Coe and the Trojans had a crazy spring game against Brooks County but Coach Coe said they’re a lot different from then.

Coffee head fooball coach, Mike Coe (WALB)

“There’s no doubt and we made some personnel changes and we made a change at quarterback and got some kids back healthy and all that. So I definitely think we vastly improved. We intentionally wanted to go to Colquitt’s OTA to help get us better and show us where we’re weak at. We went with them in June and came back and fix some things but I’m proud of our kids. I thought we played a lot better in this OTA’s than the last one” said Coe.

Dougherty took advantage of the opportunity to go against bigger competition in this padded camp.

Dougherty Head football coach, Johnny Gilbert gave me his evaluation on his team’s performance.

Dougherty Head football coach, Johnny Gilbert gave me his team a 8 in a half out of 10 for their performance in this camp (WALB)

“I think we’re in 8 in a half. Being a 3A team going against a 7A competition I think we panned out to do a great job today. I think we had a lot of holes that we had to fill and we recognize those holes with these competitive teams and I think we did a great job. Going back to next week it to brush up on things that we need to brush up on” said Gilbert.

The Cairo Syrupmakers came into this camp with a new head coach in charge, David Coleman.

Coach Coleman said the team was able to get valuable preparation before the season starts.

Cairo head football coach, David Coleman (WALB)

“It was a good camp, it challenged us in a couple of different ways. It was good for our team, and I think it helps us grow as a team and that’s what we’re trying to do before the season” said Coleman.

