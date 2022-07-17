New Baconton soul food restaurant faces high inflation

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Residents have seen the tough times that local restaurants are facing. Higher costs for food, packaging and everything have gone up.

Vontressa Brown, Baconton resident, opened her restaurant, VB BBQ Factory in April. She said she opened her business because Baconton was lacking something she enjoyed growing up.

“We’re unique to Baconton. We’re offering foods that Baconton didn’t have,” Brown said.

It hasn’t been easy for them. When VB’s BBQ Factory opened, they thought they had everything on the menu. What they didn’t have was inflation.

“We have to raise our prices because everything, the meat, the ribs, everything is going up so high,” Brown said

Vontressa Brown, the owner, grew up in Mitchell County and saw the need for a restaurant in Baconton (WALB)

There have been increased prices all across the board for her and all other restaurants.

“The oxtail used to be high, now the oxtail is dropping, but the ribs are higher. So they are just taking their turns,” Brown said.

Even in her 3 months in business, she has had to raise prices.

So, why did she start her restaurant now? She said it’s because she has bigger fish to fry.

VB BBQ says their southern style is unique to Baconton (WALB)

“This is my first steppingstone. I do want to open up another one in Atlanta. That’s the next process,” Brown said.

This is her first restaurant. She’s not worried about opening during a challenging time for all restaurants. She says if the food tastes good, people will come back.

Stacey Butler, Baconton resident, comes whenever he can, but he makes Sunday a must after church service. The new restaurant is one of his favorites.

“Normally, I would go 30 miles in either direction from Camilla to Albany, Thomasville and sometimes Sylvester to go get something to eat,” Butler said.

Eric Watts, another Baconton resident, said he finally caved. He came after weeks of being told at church that the food is great.

“They were really bragging about the oxtails and rice, so that’s what I’m getting,” Watts said.

He said he hopes the business will stick around. Watts said a positive cycle of job growth will help out the economy of Baconton.

Since he lives around the block, there’s no cost of gas to commute, helping his wallet out.

“It hurts. A whole lot. This will help us. We are in walking distance from here, so we aren’t using any gas. And we’re getting exercise as well,” Watts said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.