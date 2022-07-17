Indianapolis Colt Grover Stewart celebrates his own day with family & friends

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - From now on whenever it’s the third Saturday in July, It’s officially Grover Stewart day.

For those that don’t know, Grover went to Mitchell County High School, Albany State University, and he’s currently the Indianapolis Colts starting defensive tackle.

But even Grover was surprised by this announcement.

“I was getting a text and I was like.. I’m working out right now.. I’ll text them back later and I was getting calls and I was like let me see what’s going on and that’s when I found out and I was like man Y’all got to be playing and to have Grover Stewart day.. it’s amazing” said Grover Stewart.

Amazing might not be enough to express how his mother, Michele Stewart felt about her son getting his own day.

“I feel good Keshawn about Camilla recognizing my son on this day and I’m super excited and I’m thankful god let me experience this moment with him” said Michele Stewart.

Mayor of Camilla, Kelvin Owens talked about what this day truly means.

Two things come to mind, first Grover Stewart day represents service and I also think it represents what it means when you work hard and what could happen when you work hard and I think Grover Stewart is a prime example when you work hard” said Owens.

Owens isn’t from Camilla originally but he said Grover’s name has been ringing bells in the city since he stepped foot in office.

But before I left I had to ask big Grove this.

With you being from Camilla and going to ASU..

Is it safe to say you’re Mr. 229?

“You know that” said Grover Stewart.

