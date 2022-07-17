ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak upper trough is in the area today, and with that deep moisture/rising motion, this will aid in the development of more showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of us today. By tonight, activities should begin to dwindle down we really shouldn’t be seeing much early Sunday morning. Now Sunday morning does look like that week, the trough is expected to weaken a little bit further, suggesting that rain chances will remain on the lower end for some of our areas. However, we’re still keeping a rain chance Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be sitting and the low 90s with lows down in the low 70s.

Into the next week, we keep a southerly flow and that results in moisture continuing to build up. Combining that with a new trough leads to a great chance for rain on Monday. Gusty winds and the chance for flooding are going to remain possible with a few of those stronger storms. Highs will still remain in the 90-degree range and temperatures sitting in the low to mid-70s overnight. Tuesday forward into next week looks to keep that rainy pattern going. The long-range forecast is not presenting us with any severe weather threats besides damaging wind threats and isolated flooding occurrences.

Going into the next weekend, it looks like one last trough is going to try to make it into the 7-day forecast. This is going to lead to our next highest chance for shower and thunderstorm activity. A high moisture concentration remains over SWGA, but it looks like a high pressure might help limit some shower activity from the sea breeze on Friday into the weekend, but that same ridge will also help increase those temperatures. Highs will start going back into the low to even middle 90s. Currently, no

threat of triple-digit heat index values at this time. However, we are watching a likely warming trend into the week after.

Tropical Update: For the North Atlantic, The Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

