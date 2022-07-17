ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this Sunday, there will be a few areas of showers and storms. This is all due to a deep layer of moisture sitting right over southwest Georgia. We can expect most of this activity to wind down into the night. For tonight, we will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

As we get into Monday, we are dry in the morning, but more showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Current coverage does not look overwhelming by any means for these storms. It’s best to just stay cognizant throughout the day on Monday, higher rain chances are to be expected. The further north into Southwest Georgia, we began to see that rain chances decline slightly. A new disturbance during the middle of the week is expected to continue to lift into the area by Monday night into Tuesday providing an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. By this time these storms will have a little more power to produce some gusty winds and also more flash flooding. High temperatures throughout this time will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows mainly in the middle seven days.

We continue with more opportunities for rainfall here in southwest Georgia heading into the next weekend. So if you’re looking for a chance to finally get outside and enjoy some outdoor fun, it looks like we will be seeing an area of high pressure working in the region by next weekend. This will try to limit some of that shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a sea breeze. However, with the slight reduction and rain chances, we begin to see temperatures warm up and vary slightly. We could expect to see highs increasing into the mid-90s Over the weekend, with lows still remaining in the mid-70s.

Tropical Update: For the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.