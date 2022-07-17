Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx vehicle and a semi were involved in the wreck.
FedEx driver dies after crash on Liberty Expressway
Troopers said it was dark outside and raining, which they believe played a role in the driver...
Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road
The new project is under Naomi Consulting. They’ll collaborate with a builder and Tracey...
New housing coming to underserved Albany area
Don’t Tread On Me Armory and Arsenal was hit on July 6. Around 60 firearms were taken.
ATF still investigating after 80 firearms stolen
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
Worth Co. missing teen found

Latest News

A thomasville organization brought some residents together Saturday to fight for change in the...
Thomasville anti-gun violence march calls on community support
Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Abrams (D) is running her campaign under the theme "One Georgia".
Stacey Abrams visits Baconton on governor campaign trail
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt