AFD responds to car fire in front of TJ Maxx
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) responded to a car fire in front of the T.J. Maxx Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses said they saw a truck and SUV burning around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
WALB reached out to the spokesperson for the fire department and are waiting to hear back.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.