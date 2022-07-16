Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Volunteers help refurbish home for single mother in Americus

Americus Fuller Center for Housing is working with Building Hope Project to provide a home to a...
Americus Fuller Center for Housing is working with Building Hope Project to provide a home to a mother and her four kids.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A group of volunteers from Idaho are in southwest Georgia right now to help a mother and her four kids move into an affordable home.

Some of the people working on a home spend almost the entire day Thursday traveling to get here. And they’ll spend two days working on this home, to get as much work done as they can.

There is a certain criterion to qualify for a new home, including the families accumulating volunteer hours.

Jody Wave is the President of Americus Sumter Fuller Center for Housing.
Jody Wave is the President of Americus Sumter Fuller Center for Housing.(Source: WALB)

“First, there’s a formula based on the number of people in the family, and it’s based on the poverty rate for our area. And then we offer our services as a hand up, not a handout, and families pitch in and help and get volunteer hours in and what we call sweat equity,” said Jody Wade, President of Americus Sumter Fuller Center for Housing.

Continuing Millard Fuller’s legacy is what the Hope Project seeks to expand upon.

Steve Liebenthal is a part of the Building Hope Project based out of Boise, Idaho.
Steve Liebenthal is a part of the Building Hope Project based out of Boise, Idaho.(Source: WALB)

“Millard Fuller is really the pioneer of affordable housing. His idea was that anyone living in this country should have a decent, safe, affordable place to live,” said Steve Liebenthal from Building Hope Project.

Taking ownership of anything is an accomplishment worth achieving.

“When we found out the need here, when we found out that this mother had this need and there has been one person working on this project for three weeks by himself. Now there are 16 people out here all working together to make this happen as quickly as we possibly can,” said Liebenthal.

Paul Harvey is a local volunteer for Americus Fuller Center for Housing, who was working on the house by himself for three weeks before the Hope Project arrived.

Paul Harvey is a volunteer for the Fuller Center for Housing- Americus
Paul Harvey is a volunteer for the Fuller Center for Housing- Americus(Source: WALB)

“I decided to volunteer because I like construction. I like to work with my hands I like to paint, I just like to build things and I’m just thankful to be here, to see these people here help me learn construction and it’s just a blessing,” said Paul Harvey a local volunteer.

This is only a start. Once the crew leaves, they will need the support of the community to finish the project.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx vehicle and a semi were involved in the wreck.
FedEx driver dies after crash on Liberty Expressway
The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found near Highway 82.
Investigation ongoing after body found in Tifton
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
Worth Co. missing teen found
The new project is under Naomi Consulting. They’ll collaborate with a builder and Tracey...
New housing coming to underserved Albany area

Latest News

AMA now taking applications for Teen Art Board
AMA now taking applications for Teen Art Board
HD Original offers a variety of artwork from paintings, jewelry, and even custom orders.
Teen entrepreneur to host pop-up shop in downtown Americus Saturday
Jesus Pattern Ministries Inc. is located on South Jackson Street.
Online church making renovations to its newer downtown Albany location
Camp Resora was once an old plantation, but has now transformed into a beautiful property to...
Kids getting unique experience at Albany summer camp