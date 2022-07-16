Stacey Abrams visits Baconton on governor campaign trail

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Stacey Abrams spent part of her Saturday morning speaking to voters in Baconton.

Vontressa Brown opened her restaurant, VB BBQ Factory two months ago. Brown hopes Abrams gets elected because her Medicaid expansion plan will create more jobs, and people with those jobs need to eat.

“She will bring jobs to the rural community. It’s a rural route of the Baconton area. So that’s really good for my business as far as bringing in new people,” Brown said.

Abrams coming to Baconton means a lot to Brown.

Glennelle Marcus is the oldest resident of Baconton. She supports Abrams (WALB)

“Stacey is here instead of being in Atlanta. It makes me feel really good that she came here. We need to come out and vote and support Stacey Abrams,” Brown said.

Abrams visiting small towns is core to her campaign.

“I spend so much time in South Georgia because I want everyone here to know that I am answerable to you. If I have a chance to be governor, I will be the governor for all of Georgia. Especially, for those who felt left out and left behind,” said Abrams.

Saturday voters were both decided and undecided about who they would vote for, so Abrams stop in Baconton played a big role in how people will vote for this upcoming November.

Glennelle Marcus, a Baconton resident, however, has decided. As a former teacher, she sees her values in Abrams.

“Her inspiration. It was about life and what she was talking about. So I’m really proud today to be a part of it,” Marcus said.

Marcus is also the oldest person in Baconton. She knows a thing or two about the town. Baconton mayor Annette Morman says it was important for residents of all ages to hear Abrams’ message.

“It’s a dream come true. She might be the next governor of Georgia. By her taking time out to come to a small rural Georgia, it means a lot,” Morman said.

Morman thinks Abrams’ platform fits the needs of the people of Baconton.

“We need caring people in the state houses. I do believe that she will carry our programs and support funding and Medicaid for those different programs,” Morman said.

She also believes that Abrams will make her community safer. She said Abrams will attract more businesses to Baconton through her healthcare initiative.

WALB News 10 reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign office for a response but has not responded back.

