Petition filed to recall Cordele city commissioner

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man recently filed an application, petitioning to recall City Commissioner Josh Deriso.

The application to petition gained 126 signatures within a week. It’s now awaiting approval.

Trae Sims lives in Cordele and made the file.

The process to apply for the petition began last week. Sims was required to get 100 signatures.

Sims said he wants to see Deriso removed for many reasons.

“Chairman Deriso has violated Title 45 of Georgia law by removing the Blue Line Police poster from the police department, by removing me from a commission meeting and by calling commissioner Shepard ignorant. And we just needed a change,” Sims said.

Sims said he believes the issue is that Deriso is more radical than any other commissioner the city has had, but would not expand on how.

Sims also said he believes the city wants to see change but does not believe Deriso is fit for the job.

“We as a committee are not going to back any particular candidate to replace him,” Sims said. “We just want a commissioner, a chairman that will drive Cordele forward in South Georgia.”

WALB News 10 reached out to the Cordele Police Department for comment, but did not receive a response. WALB also reached out to Commissioners Isaac Owens, Wesley Rainey and Royce Reeves and have not heard back. Commissioner Vester Shepard said she did not want to comment on the situation at this time.

Sims said he should receive word about the status of his application soon.

WALB reached out to Deriso but has not heard back yet.

“The Board of Elections has five days to approve our recall application. After that, they will issue us a recall petition. We look for that to be sometime late next week,” Sims said. “And then we have 30 days to get the 1,752 signatures. We’re shooting for closer to 2,200 signatures.”

If the application is approved, Sims feels confident he’ll exceed that number of signatures.

