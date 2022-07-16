Ask the Expert
Limited doses of monkeypox vaccine available in Ga.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WABI)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Public Health (DPH) has begun receiving limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine, according to a release from DPH on Friday.

As of July 15, DPH said Georgia has received approximately 3,000 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine, enough for 1,500 individuals. JYNNEOS is a two-vaccine series with 28 days in between doses.

The vaccine has been distributed upon request to health departments and for vaccination events in two counties. Distributions of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government will increase as production of the vaccine ramps up, DPH said.

There are 93 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of July 15, all among men living in metro Atlanta, according to DPH. Currently, vaccines are being distributed to Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton.

There is no residency requirement, however, individuals must register for an appointment and meet certain eligibility requirements.

In a release, DPH said they are following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and prioritizing the monkeypox vaccine for individuals at high risk of infection. Vaccination may be recommended for people who are in close personal contact with people with monkeypox, individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox, or people who have an increased risk of being exposed to the virus such as lab workers.

While monkeypox does not spread like COVID-19, everyone should take steps to protect themselves from monkeypox.

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
  • Do not kiss, hug, cuddle, or have close personal contact with someone with monkeypox.
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Click here to learn more about monkeypox.

