Willacoochee man on probation charged in Atkinson Co. homicide

Thurman Mitchell Adams
Thurman Mitchell Adams(Alapacha Judicial Circuit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (WALB) - A Willacoochee man is headed to prison for almost 25 years after being charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

A release says Thurman Mitchell Adams is accused of violating his probation for his involvement in the killing of Shawn Smith in his home last August.

Adams has been held by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office since being arrested in August 2021 on the new charges. Although his murder and aggravated assault charges remain pending, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit said the state elected to proceed with charges against Adams for violating his probation by “committing the murder and aggravated assault.”

The state recommended that Adams receive the maximum punishment available at the probation revocation hearing and that the balance of his probation is revoked in full to the Department of Corrections, according to the release.

“This is a terrible and tragic situation for a man to be murdered in his own home. My office is committed to seeking justice in this case and will ensure that major crimes in our community are prosecuted,” said District Attorney Chase Studstill.

Studsill went on to thank the efforts of Assistant District Attorney George Bessonette for prosecuting the case as well as law enforcement officers with the Willacoochee Police Department, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Community Supervision.

“Although Mr. Adams has received a substantial sentence from the court, the murder and aggravated assault charges were the basis for the violation of his probation. The charges remain pending and will be prosecuted by our office. It is my goal as district attorney to continue to work hand in hand with every agency in this circuit to seek and administer justice for our citizens,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

