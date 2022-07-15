Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend mostly dry

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday not as wet across SGA. However showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible into early evening. Overnight drier air filters south which brings a break from widespread showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Rain chances hold but not a washout and without threats of flash flooding. A few may dodge afternoon and evening rain otherwise mostly dry the next few days.

Look for more sunshine and highs a tad warmer upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

Active weather returns next week with daytime heating and a series of disturbances across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon and evening. Temperatures return to average with highs low 90s and lows mid 70s. These conditions are more typical of a summertime weather pattern.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx vehicle and a semi were involved in the wreck.
FedEx driver dies after crash on Liberty Expressway
The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found near Highway 82.
Investigation ongoing after body found in Tifton
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
Worth Co. missing teen found
The new project is under Naomi Consulting. They’ll collaborate with a builder and Tracey...
New housing coming to underserved Albany area

Latest News

Weekend not as wet
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Active weather through the weekend