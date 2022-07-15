Weekend mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday not as wet across SGA. However showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible into early evening. Overnight drier air filters south which brings a break from widespread showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Rain chances hold but not a washout and without threats of flash flooding. A few may dodge afternoon and evening rain otherwise mostly dry the next few days.

Look for more sunshine and highs a tad warmer upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

Active weather returns next week with daytime heating and a series of disturbances across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon and evening. Temperatures return to average with highs low 90s and lows mid 70s. These conditions are more typical of a summertime weather pattern.

