Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.(Uber)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another five passengers have sued Uber over alleged sexual assault incidents at the hands of drivers on its platforms.

It’s a reminder of the safety issues ride-hailing platforms are struggling with – especially for female riders.

Uber and its competitor Lyft have recently faced a flood of lawsuits.

The alleged incidents in this latest suit happened between August 2021 and February 2022 in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California.

The allegations include rape, attempted rape and forced oral sex.

Uber said in a statement it does not comment on pending litigation but takes “every single report seriously” and has built new safety features.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx vehicle and a semi were involved in the wreck.
FedEx driver dies after crash on Liberty Expressway
The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found near Highway 82.
Investigation ongoing after body found in Tifton
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
Worth Co. missing teen found
ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and...
ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
In West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
Pills are seen in this stock photo. Detectives from the police’s narcotics team responded to a...
Child found dead after ingesting fentanyl-laced pill while alone in hotel room, police say
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Troopers said it was dark outside and raining, which they believe played a role in the driver...
Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road