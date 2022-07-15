Teen entrepreneur to host pop-up shop in downtown Americus Saturday
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Many young people are taking non-traditional paths these days, but a young Americus entrepreneur is doing it on her own.
Haylie Dunford paints and makes jewelry. She’s hosting a pop-up show Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza in Americus.
She says her grandfather inspired her to do artwork when she was little and at the age of 16, she started doing it for a living.
“I would say maybe about two years ago. I just started doing it for fun because it like gave me an escape. But I’d say about two years ago when I really realized I want to do it as a career,” said Dunford.
Haylie didn’t go to a college and recognized her passion for art early on. She started an online business called HD Original and she says her pop-up business is growing.
“Last year, I did 15. But I’ve like well exceeded that this year, like way over 15 already,” said Dunford.
Haylie says she hopes to one day get a business degree.
