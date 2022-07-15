Ask the Expert
Online church making renovations to its newer downtown Albany location

Jesus Pattern Ministries Inc. is located on South Jackson Street.
Jesus Pattern Ministries Inc. is located on South Jackson Street.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A building located in downtown Albany’s historic district will soon become a church home to many.

Archie and Juanita Fowler went before the Albany-Dougherty County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) so they could physically open the doors of their church, Jesus Pattern Ministries Inc.

“At home, we were having church, when the pandemic came in and we started having church and we start going by telephone. And so we bring so many of the members in through the phone,” Juanita said.

Pastor Juanita Fowler and her husband Archie Fowler plan to expand the back of their new church.
Pastor Juanita Fowler and her husband Archie Fowler plan to expand the back of their new church.(Source: WALB)

After having the church for about a month, the couple started planning renovations that will ensure accessibility for everyone.

“The main needs are the bathrooms. The bathrooms inside are so small,” Archie said.

Archie mostly uses a wheelchair to move around. He said he can’t get into the restrooms at all.

“They’re just like a hole in the wall. A handicapped person can’t get in there, a big person can’t get in and get out,” Archie said.

Angela Jones from the Albany-Dougherty County Historic Preservation Commission said the board was more than happy to give Archie and Juanita the greenlight.

“This church fits everything we’re supposed to guard as a commissioner on the historic preservation commission,” Jones said.

Jones said that Archie and Juanita Fowler aim to uphold Albany’s historic district values, even with the upcoming renovations.

“I had no qualms and anyone else on the HPC had any problems on what the Fowlers wanted to do,” Jones said.

The Fowlers expect to welcome people into the new Jesus Pattern Ministries in late December.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

