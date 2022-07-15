Man sentenced in 2018 fatal Adel shooting

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting in Adel, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Ayron Turner pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge, with the first 15 years to be served in the Department of Corrections. After he is released, Turner will serve an additional five years on probation, followed by an additional 10 years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened at a trailer in Adel in November 2018. It happened after the victim, Toriano Johnson, went inside the trailer and got into an argument with Turner.

“This is a complicated case. It was pending for several years before I took office this past year. I spoke with my staff and law enforcement and we decided to move forward with the prosecution. I cannot thank my office staff, as well as our local law enforcement enough for their tireless and professional efforts in bringing some justice to Mr. Johnson and his family. The collection of evidence, processing of the crime scene, and testing of the blood evidence, in this case, was highly technical and crucial. I am proud to work with all agencies that were involved,” said District Attorney Chase Studstill.

