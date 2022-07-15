Kids getting unique experience at Albany summer camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some kids are getting a unique summer experience on a beautiful piece of property where they’ll learn things they could never learn in school.

Camp RESORA, a former slaveholder plantation, now a one-of-a-kind getaway in Southwest Georgia.

Camp RESORA is offering kids a unique learning experience on a beautiful piece of property. Just down the road from Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Pastor of Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church Theodus Drake said the kids are getting a chance to branch out and build their social skills.

“They’re making friends for one thing. They learn how to have social interaction in an open area, apart from a controlled environment. And so out in this beautiful place, children are able to move around and play sports together. And see nature and talk about the heritage,” said Drake.

For this property to be Black-owned, organizers said it’s important the kids understand the significance and impact it has on the community.

“Even just the history of the property, learning, you know where it came from, and it was once you know, a plantation and things like that, into now that it is Black-owned. And we’re doing great things within the community outreach, things like that,” said Property Manager Michael Smith.

There are six core focuses that students can engage with. Including physical fitness, social and academic skills.

“It’s physical fitness and wellness and that’s from Coach Latasha Mathis and that technique that (the kids were doing earlier) doing is tinikling. So, they were doing those with the ropes and things or whatever, and you had the campers joining in as well. She said you can do it with shirts if you don’t have those ropes. You can also do it with tape and everything like that. But it’s a neat little exercise, and it’s fun as well to get your energy going,” said Camp Director Takisha Campbell.

This is the first time this camp has been offered and organizers hope to continue this partnership next year.

