GSP: Use caution behind the wheel when it’s raining

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A FedEx driver was killed in the crash Thursday afternoon on Liberty Expressway in Albany.

Just a few weeks ago, a woman lost her life nearly in the same area.

It had been raining both days these crashes happened.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said it’s easy to get distracted while driving. Whether you’re checking your phone, looking at your navigation, or evening eating.

Troopers said you should keep your hands on the wheel when you’re behind the wheel, and pay full attention — especially when there are weather changes.

Sgt. John VanLandingham with Thomasville’s GSP post recommends you wait until the weather improves before heading out. That’s because rainy conditions lead to high accident rates, which he says they’ve seen lately.

VanLandingham said the majority of car accidents can happen when your car hydroplanes. Hydroplaning happens when the tires on your vehicle lose their grip on the road surface. When this happens, it reduces a driver’s ability to steer and brake. He says hydroplaning feels like your car or truck is floating or veering on its own.

“Steer in the direction you want to go on the roadway. Don’t panic. That’s one of the main things I’d say. Don’t panic and start trying to go into the ditch because if you do that and you have standing water, there is a good chance of vehicle will overturn and make the situation worse,” he said.

Other things like checking your tires and being sure you know how to use your windshield wipers are other things VanLandingham recommends.

