Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia mother advocating against gun violence in her son’s honor, meets the President of the United States

“It really gave me the fuel to keep going.”
Sharmaine Brown and President Joe Biden
Sharmaine Brown and President Joe Biden(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the 7th anniversary of her son’s death, Sharmaine Brown met President Joe Biden.

“I literally had this conversation to myself, standing in front of the White House. Like, ‘I am here.’ And I could hear him say, ‘I got you. I got you mom,’” said Brown.

Sharmaine’s son Jared, died in 2015. He was killed by a stray bullet at a cookout, over an argument he was not a part of. An argument between two other men, over 30 dollars. She turned her grief into action and started a nonprofit called Jared’s Heart of Success. The organization advocates against gun violence on a policy level but she also goes to youth, to teach conflict resolution. She wants teenagers to know the ways they can solve problems peacefully, without resorting to violence.

The way Sharmaine maintains a relationship with her son now, is through her work with the non-profit. That work, took her to the steps of the White House this week.

Sharmaine was invited to the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act along with other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. She says President Biden took her phone to take a selfie with her. She says she believes God has led her right where she needs to be, and has continually given her the strength she has needed to do the work she has now, devoted her life to.

“Gun law legislation. Wow. It really gave me the fuel to keep going,” said Brown.

Jared's Heart of Success Inc.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx vehicle and a semi were involved in the wreck.
FedEx driver dies after crash on Liberty Expressway
The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found near Highway 82.
Investigation ongoing after body found in Tifton
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
Worth Co. missing teen found
The new project is under Naomi Consulting. They’ll collaborate with a builder and Tracey...
New housing coming to underserved Albany area

Latest News

Tracey Laster is hoping someone will speak up about her sister's murder after they watch her...
Ashburn woman seeking justice in sister’s murder through documentary
Jesus Pattern Ministries Inc. is located on South Jackson Street.
Online church making renovations to its newer downtown Albany location
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said it’s easy to get distracted while driving. Whether you’re...
GSP: Use caution behind the wheel when it’s raining
Thurman Mitchell Adams
Willacoochee man on probation charged in Atkinson Co. homicide
He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Man sentenced in 2018 fatal Adel shooting