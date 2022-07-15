Ask the Expert
Advertisement

ATF still investigating after 80 firearms stolen

Video from WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 is digging deeper into a string of break-ins the resulted in nearly 80 stolen guns in Albany and Lee County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating who is responsible. There is a $10,000 reward for information.

Video from WALB

ATF and agencies are investigating three burglaries in Albany and Lee County. The most recent being at Don’t Tread On Me Armory And Arsenal, which was hit on July 6.

Nearly 60 guns were stolen, ranging from pistols and automatic weapons, but two other gun stores were hit before this one just one month apart.

Chuck’s Gun Shop was hit in May and six firearms were taken.

One month before that, Quick Cash pawn was hit and 12 firearms were stolen.

Chuck's Gun Shop was hit in May and six firearms were taken.(walb)

ATF Resident Agent in Charge Robert Davis said these types of incidents are nothing new.

“This is not uncommon to see federal firearms licensees burglarized but yes, it’s a large number in a small community,” said Davis.

Although local and federal agencies have not connected these incidents, Capt. Eddie Jones with the Albany Police Department said they do see similarities.

“It alludes to the particular way which they’re entering the buildings,” said Jones.

Capt. Eddie Jones is with the Albany Police Department
Capt. Eddie Jones is with the Albany Police Department(walb)

According to the incident reports, those committing the crime cut the power by removing the meter box.

Jones said they are still investigating if the people responsible are from Albany or out of town. They also want to know what they’re doing with the guns.

″We don’t have a good answer to why these guns are being stolen at a rapid rate, but we really believe it’s for commerce. Steal them and sell them on the street,” said Jones.

Robert Davis is the ATF resident agent in charge.
Robert Davis is the ATF resident agent in charge.(walb)

WALB spoke with two of the three business owners. None of them would go on camera because of the ongoing investigation.

At this point, law enforcement does not have anyone of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local law enforcement or (478) 405-2440.

