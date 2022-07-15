Ashburn woman seeking justice in sister’s murder through documentary

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The sister of a woman who was murdered 40 years ago in Ashburn is still fighting to get her justice through a new documentary.

“I didn’t forget you and I know if this was me, you’d be doing the same for me,” Tracey Laster, sister of the Ashburn murder victim said.

Laster has been fighting to get justice for her sister since 1995 when she decided to write a book “Remembering Crystal”. Now she’s about to release a documentary.

Laster decided to write a book about her sister in 1995 and went on to publish it in 2003. (WALB)

Richardson was stabbed to death in 1982. Twelve years later, three men were charged, one with murder and the other two with accessory to murder.

The two men charged with accessory to Richardson’s murder were never tried while the other man stood trial twice, both of which ended in mistrials. The case was then closed.

“The trials were like a second murder,” she said.

Laster said that it was over 20 years ago that her sister did not get justice at the Turner County Courthouse. Now she’s hoping that through her documentary, justice will be served.

The documentary is called “Justice for Crystal” and will not only talk about the young girl who was killed but also details of what went on during the time of the case.

Justice for Crystal is set to be released in late July or early August. (WALB)

“I’ve left it in the hands of the Lord and he’s using me in a different way this way, to talk about it, write the book and have the documentary and I don’t want to stop there,” Laster said.

With more information regarding Richardson’s case coming to the surface, Laster is hoping that it encourages someone to speak up about her sister’s murder.

“Hopefully someone, somewhere will see it and bring forth some new information that will have the case reopened,” she said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed and praying because if I can’t get justice in the courtroom, this is my form of justice, sharing it on whatever platform the Lord allows me to.”

Laster said a private showing of her documentary is scheduled to happen on July 23 in Tifton. After that, the documentary will be streamed sometime in late July or early August.

Laster remembers her sister as a strong woman who cared for her family. (WALB)

As for her sister’s killers, Laster said she wants them to know she will never stop fighting for justice.

“You might have gotten away with the murder and not have paid for your crime that you committed, but the story will be told,” she said.

