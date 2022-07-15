AMA now taking applications for Teen Art Board

Ask the Expert
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is inviting teens who want to make a difference in the community to apply to be members of the Albany Museum of Art Teen Board for the 2022-23 school year.

“Each year, our Teen Art Board shows a strong commitment to making a better community through art,” said Annie Vanoteghem, AMA Director of Education and Public Programming. “They work together to find solutions that have a real impact on others.”

In the 2021-22 school year, the Teen Art Board established a new program, Student Art Studio Saturdays (SASS) to find a way to address concerns area teens had such as anxiety, stress, and pressure.

Funded with sponsorship from the Morehouse School of Medicine, on the second Saturday of each month of the school year, teens can engage in art together as they enjoy light snacks and listen to music in the AMA classroom.

There is no cost to participate. The program is on break because of the heavy schedule of summer art camps at the AMA. SASS returns on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Once the application period is complete, interviews will be conducted. The teen board will begin meeting this fall.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 31. You can apply here.

Questions about the AMA Teen Art Board should be emailed to annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com, or call her at (229) 439-8400.

