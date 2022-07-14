Ask the Expert
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashton Albritton.(Source: Family)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager with autism.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Ashton Albriton, 16. The sheriff’s office said he is known to have seizures.

The search is underway on Middle Trail off Flat Springs Road in Worth County.

He has brown hair and is described as 5′5, thin build. He is wearing a blue shirt, khakis and black Crocs.

A search helicopter is on the way and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is bringing in K9 search dogs. First responders and civilians are searching on foot.

