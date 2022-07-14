Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WATCH: Man catches alligator with his bare hands

By Alyssa Jackson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A man in Georgia was caught on video battling an alligator with his bare hands at a public park.

Marquell T. White told WTOC the gator was hiding behind the swing set, and he didn’t want anyone to get blindsided and attacked.

He only hesitated a moment before grabbing the 7-foot-long reptile with his hands.

“It was a healthy fear. I respected the power I knew the gator had,” White said.

Trapper Jack, a licensed catcher for the state of Georgia, saw tracks of the gator being dragged across the playground the next day.

“We could tell something had a fight with the gator in that fenced-in area,” Trapper Jack said.

Trapper Jack said White was lucky the gator didn’t attack him.

“That is very, very dangerous to them and whoever else may be watching,” Trapper Jack said.

White said people might joke around about him catching the alligator, but there’s a bigger problem that needs attention from the City of Savannah – an unmaintained park.

“It wasn’t just the fact the gator was there. Gators come and go...you couldn’t see the gator because of grass and foliage,” White said.

The City of Savannah issued a statement saying a crew has begun to mow the park.

“There have been servicing delays partly due to the abundance of rain experienced recently,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl...
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring
A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard. The extension will connect...
Over $20M construction contract awarded in Westover expansion project
The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and...
ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
adoption dogs get married