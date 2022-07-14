Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl...
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring
A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard. The extension will connect...
Over $20M construction contract awarded in Westover expansion project
The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and...
ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
adoption dogs get married