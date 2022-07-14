Shelter dogs enjoy waterpark fun at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes county animal shelter and Wild Adventures teamed up to bring awareness for dogs looking for their forever homes.

Lowndes County Animal Shelter has been full of both dogs and cats for several months now. This opportunity was created for the furry friends and highlighted some of the animals they have ready for adoption.

Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd said he enjoys playing with the puppies and watching them play.

“It’s always great to be able to see the dogs in like a more fun environment, so watching them out here playing and splashing alone at the waterpark really gives you an idea of what they can be like when you adopt him them and bring them home with you,” Floyd said.

Madison Tucker has worked at Wild Adventures for seven months. Tucker said she thought work was going to be just a regular day.

This is the third annual year for the partnership with Lowndes County Animal Shelter and Wild Adventures.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick said this gives the pets the opportunity to change their scenery a bit.

“It gives the pets an opportunity that are looking for their forever home to get out of the shelter and come out and live a little normal,” Barwick said.

Before you adopt, the following should be considered:

Can you provide a safe environment for your pet?

Can you spend an appropriate amount of time with your pet?

Will everyone in your immediate circle of family and friends welcome your pet?

If you’re sick or out of town, who will care for your pet?

Will other pets in your home be accepting of a new pet?

Can you afford to properly care for a pet?

