SGMC’s Stroke Center receives ninth consecutive award

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The only certified stroke center in the South Georgia area received an award for the ninth consecutive time.

There are several warning signs of a stroke. (Source: WALB)

American Heart Association (AHA) recognized South Georgia Medical Center with its “Get With The Guidelines Award.”

AHA said this highlights the hospital’s commitment to following up-to-date stroke treatment research.

