SGMC’s Stroke Center receives ninth consecutive award
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The only certified stroke center in the South Georgia area received an award for the ninth consecutive time.
American Heart Association (AHA) recognized South Georgia Medical Center with its “Get With The Guidelines Award.”
AHA said this highlights the hospital’s commitment to following up-to-date stroke treatment research.
