SGMC’s Stroke Center receives ninth consecutive award

American Heart Association (AHA) recognized South Georgia Medical Center with its “Get With The Guidelines Award.”(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The only certified stroke center in the South Georgia area received an award for the ninth consecutive time.

There are several warning signs of a stroke.
AHA said this highlights the hospital’s commitment to following up-to-date stroke treatment research.

