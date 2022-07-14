New housing coming to underserved Albany area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A developer hopes to serve an underserved part of Albany with new housing options.

A new housing development is in the works. It will be built on Van Buren Street.

Many people looked on as developers from Atlanta talked about their plans for the property.

The new project is under Naomi Consulting. They’ll collaborate with a builder and Tracey Lester, who is the realtor for the project.

Real Estate Developer Duwon Robinson said they wanted to come to this particular area of Albany for a specific reason.

“From what we were hearing, the south side of town felt that they were left out and the people had forgotten about them,” Lester said. “So, we wanted to come in this area and try to bring (up) this area.”

Lester said they purchased the land in March. Units will be either duplexes or single-family homes.

Contractor Ricky Shipp said the homes will be more up-to-date.

“More or less ceramic tile. Hardwood flooring. Basically keeping it simple so it’s affordable, but making it nice at the same time. And maybe add a little stone or something to the outside to kind of make it neat. They’ll definitely be more modernized,” Shipp said.

There are many people that are working on the project to build the new housing. (WALB)

Lester said most of the units will be three bedrooms and two baths, and start at $999.

The surrounding area is rumored to be more developed as well.

“I think the city has plans to put a park over here later on,” Robinson said. “So, we just want to try to beautify this community and just try to instill some self-love to this community. Try to make people feel good about the area they live in.”

Robinson said they hope to have at least one side of the street complete by the end of the year. Then they will start on the other side.

