Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kohl’s and Target are offering back-to-school discounts for educators and school staff

Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard...
Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard work.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kohl’s and Target are offering discounts for educators and school staff as teachers prepare to get back in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount from July 15 through July 17 to recognize school employees for all their hard work.

Any K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff can show a valid school ID to take advantage of the discounts.

Target is also offering discounts and is extending its Teacher Prep Event to run July 17-Sept. 10 this year.

Teachers will have the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more.

Target said all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

The retailer has also increased its Target Circle offer to 20% for college students as they get ready for the fall semester.

“From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating
The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl...
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring
A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard. The extension will connect...
Over $20M construction contract awarded in Westover expansion project
The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating two bodies found Wednesday

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
LIVE: Biden honored in Israel, says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and...
ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.