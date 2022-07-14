Ask the Expert
Georgia DOT says Mule Creek bridge construction will finish in August

Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the...
Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the community and will finally get a makeover starting Thursday, Nov. 10.(Jackie Harold - WCTV)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The new Mule Creek bridge will be completed in mid-August, according to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Originally, there was a delay getting work authorization due to the required environmental protection review,” GDOT says. “The contractor requested & was granted those lost days, which extended the completion date.”

While the project may appear to be complete, DOT is in the process of inspecting the recently installed guardrails to make sure they are up to the proper safety standards.

The old bridge over SR-122 closed on Nov. 11, 2021. The project’s goal was to replace one of the community’s older bridges. This new bridge over Mule Creek will have two 12-foot lanes and 6-foot shoulders.

