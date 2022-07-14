First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue through this Thursday, we can expect showers and thunderstorms to continue here in southwest Georgia. This pattern is going to be very similar to what we have dealt with over the last several days. That means there’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere to provide us that new chance for hefty rainfall. This is why the Weather Prediction Center is saying has a slight risk for today of excessive rainfall here in the area. This elevates the potential for some isolated flash flooding and a few areas. This is not the only severe threat possible this Thursday. We have a chance for damaging winds with some stronger storms this afternoon and evening. A Marginal risk is expected for all of SWGA with this line of storms. High temperatures for today will do their best to reach the lower 90s, but a lot of us will be sitting in the upper 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s for tonight.

Now moving closer to the weekend, showers and storms will not be seeing much of a decrease. A trough (an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure) slowly progresses northeastward through this weekend, with a second trough moving in behind it at the beginning of the next work week to keep things wet. High temperatures still remain below our average in the lower 90s for this time of year, which is going to keep things feeling decent. However, it’ll still be fairly muggy out there with those dew points sitting in the 70s.

Topical Update: For the North Atlantic, The Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.