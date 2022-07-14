Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Active weather through the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather day with showers and thunderstorms covering most of SGA. A few strong storms pushed through with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. There were areas of concern for flash flooding with rainfall amounts of 3-6″ over portions of Lee, Worth and Dougherty Co. The threat has ended however showers are likely through the evening.

Following rain overnight, we’ve got more Friday and for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will taper off as drier air filters into SGA. Therefore not a washout with more sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will average 1-2″ over the next 7 days..

Clouds and rain have kept temperatures slightly below average mid-upper 80s. With more breaks in the cloud deck warmer and near average low-mid 90s next week as a more typical summer pattern returns. Look for scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating
Two vehicles were involved.
Crash reported on Liberty Expressway
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl...
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring
ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and...
ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Thursday Forecast 07/14/22
WALB First Alert Thursday Forecast 07/14/22
WALB First Alert Weather
Wet pattern continues
Rain chances through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday July 13