Active weather through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather day with showers and thunderstorms covering most of SGA. A few strong storms pushed through with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. There were areas of concern for flash flooding with rainfall amounts of 3-6″ over portions of Lee, Worth and Dougherty Co. The threat has ended however showers are likely through the evening.

Following rain overnight, we’ve got more Friday and for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will taper off as drier air filters into SGA. Therefore not a washout with more sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will average 1-2″ over the next 7 days..

Clouds and rain have kept temperatures slightly below average mid-upper 80s. With more breaks in the cloud deck warmer and near average low-mid 90s next week as a more typical summer pattern returns. Look for scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

