Wet pattern continues

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Few changes as a wet weather pattern continues. Showers earlier have all but ended however forecast models are suggesting a few more are possible through the evening.

You’ll want to look up Wednesday night. The Full Buck Supermoon rises @ 8:54pm. Partial clearing will allow viewing for some while clouds may hamper it for others. This will be the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth which gives it a larger than average appearance. Good luck!

With a conveyor belt of tropical moisture SGA’s rain chances hold the next 7 days. Isolated strong-severe storms with gusty winds and flash flooding remain possible. This extended period of rain could bring an additional 1-2″+.

Temperatures stay slightly below to near average with highs mid-upper 80s low 90s while lows hold low-mid 70s through the weekend into next week.

