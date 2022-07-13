South Ga. feeling the pain at register from rising food prices

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As inflation continues to surge, rising food costs have increased. Increasing the nation’s consumer price index to its highest level in 40 years. This not only affects consumers but food banks across South Georgia too.

Second Harvest teamed up with Happy Helpings summer program to help bring awareness to the free summer meals offered for Georgia’s children in need.

Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall said during the summer, many kids often don’t have access to food.

“They no longer have school meals to rely on. So, we are definitely seeing the need. I don’t know if you can say that it’s increased because it’s always been extraordinary level here in South Georgia. We have the highest rates in the state and we have among the highest rates in the nation,” McCall said.

Food prices are rising and families can’t keep up. Many southwest Georgia families are having to make changes to their lifestyles to be able to get groceries for their families. One woman told WALB News 10 that she and her neighbor team up to be able to provide enough food and groceries for their households.

Cherry Eddie is another woman that spoke about her frustration about the increase in food prices. She said she has 9 grandkids. The price increase is forcing her to cut back on buying snacks and other things for her grandchildren when they come to visit her.

“Now, you don’t buy just one thing. You buy double. The prices are ridiculous because you pay like the price for four now, almost for things and you only get two,” Eddie said.

Other people WALB spoke with said they had to make adjustments to their budgets to be able to provide food and groceries for their households.

