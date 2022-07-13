Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Ga. feeling the pain at register from rising food prices

Food prices are rising and families can’t keep up. Many southwest Georgia families are having...
Food prices are rising and families can’t keep up. Many southwest Georgia families are having to make changes to their lifestyles to be able to get groceries for their families.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As inflation continues to surge, rising food costs have increased. Increasing the nation’s consumer price index to its highest level in 40 years. This not only affects consumers but food banks across South Georgia too.

Second Harvest teamed up with Happy Helpings summer program to help bring awareness to the free summer meals offered for Georgia’s children in need.

Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall said during the summer, many kids often don’t have access to food.

“They no longer have school meals to rely on. So, we are definitely seeing the need. I don’t know if you can say that it’s increased because it’s always been extraordinary level here in South Georgia. We have the highest rates in the state and we have among the highest rates in the nation,” McCall said.

Food prices are rising and families can’t keep up. Many southwest Georgia families are having to make changes to their lifestyles to be able to get groceries for their families. One woman told WALB News 10 that she and her neighbor team up to be able to provide enough food and groceries for their households.

Cherry Eddie is another woman that spoke about her frustration about the increase in food prices. She said she has 9 grandkids. The price increase is forcing her to cut back on buying snacks and other things for her grandchildren when they come to visit her.

“Now, you don’t buy just one thing. You buy double. The prices are ridiculous because you pay like the price for four now, almost for things and you only get two,” Eddie said.

Other people WALB spoke with said they had to make adjustments to their budgets to be able to provide food and groceries for their households.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart
Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
Phoebe and Albany Technical College proposed turning the old Albany Middle School into a living...
New learning center proposal at former Albany school campus denied
Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide
Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

Latest News

Commissioner Chad Warbington said the reason they are asking for more of the funds is because...
Albany city commissioners respond to split of tax revenue
The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl...
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring
Outside of the Flint RiverQuarium.
Kids continue to learn about sea animals at Flint Riverquarium
Plans for Phoebe's living and learning community.
City reacts to denial of Phoebe Living and Learning Community
Beginning Thursday, only one visitor at a time will be allowed with each patient. Also...
Rise in COVID cases leads to tighter safety requirements at Phoebe