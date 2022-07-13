Quest Diagnostics to begin testing for Monkeypox

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quest Diagnostics is now testing for Monkeypox in most places across the country. The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

Currently, Georgia has 48 confirmed cases of Monkeypox across the state.

There are Quest Diagnostics centers in both Albany and Valdosta. The Albany location on North Jefferson Street told WALB News 10 on Wednesday they are not yet testing for Monkeypox.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Health announced it receive about 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses for people with high-risk factors.

