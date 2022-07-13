Ask the Expert
Quest Diagnostics to begin testing for Monkeypox

Currently, Georgia has 48 confirmed cases of Monkeypox across the state.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quest Diagnostics is now testing for Monkeypox in most places across the country. The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

There are Quest Diagnostics centers in both Albany and Valdosta. The Albany location on North Jefferson Street told WALB News 10 on Wednesday they are not yet testing for Monkeypox.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Health announced it receive about 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses for people with high-risk factors.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

