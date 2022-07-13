Over $20M construction contract awarded in Westover expansion project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An over $20 million construction contract was recently awarded for an Albany road project years in the making, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard, one of Albany’s most driven roads. The extension will connect Westover to Ledo Road.

The project will also construct the Good Life City’s first roundabout, which will be near the Albany Mall. There will also be two new bridges on U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.

The project is expected to be finished in 2024.

The Westover project has been talked about and planned for 20 years.

GDOT officials said the following construction contracts were awarded:

A $1.3 million contract will replace the Ivy Mill Road bridge over the Bear Creek Tributary in Terrell County. Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

Resurfacing contracts were awarded for SR 37 in Baker County from the Calhoun County line to east of the Flint River bridge; SR 31 in Lowndes County from west of Carrol Road to west of SR 7 Business and SR 90 in Turner County from north of SR 159 to north of the Wilcox County line. All have completion dates of 2023.

There are also contracts that will upgrade lighting on Liberty Expressway at the Jefferson Street interchange in Dougherty County and upgrade road signs and pavement markings on portions of 23 county roads in Seminole County. The locations are River Road, Ash Crossing Road, Three Notch Road, Oakview Church Post Road, Burl Lane Road, Swanner Road, County Road 374, Hebrew Road, Brackin Road, John Thursby Road, Tom & Brandy Trawick Road, CD Miller Road, Spooner Road, Hagen Still Road, Mae Dell Cannon Road, Robin Drive, Terry’s Road, Woodrow Jernigan Road, Dallas Moore Road, Joel Pool Road, Burke Road, Cannington Road and Lane Bridge Road. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023.

