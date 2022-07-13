More Storms On The Way Today

Yesterday was another healthy day for rain. Widespread areas near 1″.

The next round is on the way. Rain will be streaming in like a highway from the Gulf.

The area of low pressure in the middle of the atmosphere will keep on bringing this moisture. Best chance today will be for areas along I-75. Showers and storms are not ruled out elsewhere, the chance is just lower.

Our northern communities have a chance for severe weather in the evening as a front brings late rain even into the night.

We could get some localized flooding in areas that have already gotten 3-4″ over the past few days. Today’s rain will add on top of the high totals.

Highs in the upper 80s this afternoon with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Tomorrow Onwards

Tomorrow we will get some early rain. Chances for storms come back in the afternoon. It’ll feel similar as today overall. Storms will focus more for our southern areas, but most should expect nearby storms.

The long term rainy trend will continue into the weekend. The seabreeze will kick in. Chances around 50% both weekend days.

Next week there is uncertainty about a heat ridge coming in and temps getting in to the mid 90s. It’s still a little too far out to make a call, but there is less confidence than a few days ago.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.