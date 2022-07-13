Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

In the heart of South Georgia, Berrien Co. offers array of adventure, leisure

Tucked in the heart of South Georgia is Berrien County. Conveniently located 12 miles off I-75, Berrien County offers an array of adventure and leisure.
By WALB Sales
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tucked in the heart of South Georgia is the beautiful and historic Berrien County. Conveniently located 12 miles off I-75, Berrien County offers an array of adventure and leisure activities.

Start your day with unique downtown shopping experiences around the historic square.

Berrien County boasts some of the best to offer in agritourism. Nashville Farmer’s Market offers fresh produce and great Georgia-grown products. Farms for picking your own fruits and vegetables, fishing, passenger train rides, and a winery.

Whatever you are looking for, you can find it in Berrien County.

To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/3RF23J0

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart
Phoebe and Albany Technical College proposed turning the old Albany Middle School into a living...
New learning center proposal at former Albany school campus denied
Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide
Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

Latest News

WALB
In the heart of South Georgia, Berrien Co. offers array of adventure, leisure
WALB
Historic Downtown Douglas: Local one-of-a-kind dining and shopping experiences await
WALB
Historic Downtown Douglas: Local one-of-a-kind dining and shopping experiences await!
A local business in Douglas Georgia has registered their security cameras to help the local...
Douglas PD uses home surveillance to help solve crime