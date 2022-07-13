In the heart of South Georgia, Berrien Co. offers array of adventure, leisure

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tucked in the heart of South Georgia is the beautiful and historic Berrien County. Conveniently located 12 miles off I-75, Berrien County offers an array of adventure and leisure activities.

Start your day with unique downtown shopping experiences around the historic square.

Berrien County boasts some of the best to offer in agritourism. Nashville Farmer’s Market offers fresh produce and great Georgia-grown products. Farms for picking your own fruits and vegetables, fishing, passenger train rides, and a winery.

Whatever you are looking for, you can find it in Berrien County.

To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/3RF23J0

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.