Douglas PD uses home surveillance to help solve crime

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas Police are partnering with homeowners to help them fight crime. They are asking neighbors to share home surveillance footage to potentially track down crime suspects.

Douglas residents and businesses who have security systems, or even a doorbell camera can register these devices with police to help keep their neighbors safe.

With the community’s help, it will not only protect them. It will also help in investigations.

“We have had video cameras here in the city in different areas that have assisted us in solving crime or giving us leads and actually clearing persons of interest. It’s also important for us to clear anyone if they are in fact not involved in a crime, that is just as important as it is to find the guilty party,” said Chief of Police Shane Edmisten.

Police say taking part is voluntary.

“So hopefully, we would like to have whole areas of the city covered. And like I said, it’s totally voluntary. We’re not asking for access 24/7. It’s just a tool that if we have a crime happen in the area, then we can go out and research to see if we may have caught something on video,” said Edmisten.

Christie Lott is a business owner. She’s excited about this partnership and hopes everyone gets on board.

“I’m hoping most of them already have systems. So that would be great if we’d all get in unity and let’s get it done to fight crime,” said Christie Lott.

Police say people are already taking part in this. They’ve already gotten 18 cameras registered.

To register your cameras there will be a Google form you can fill out on the Douglas Police website.

